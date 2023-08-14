Crop Production Report Issued

Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.62 billion bushels, up 6 percent from the previous year, according to the latest USDA,

National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of August 1, yields are expected to average 203.0 bushels per acre, up 3.0 bushels from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 13.4 million acres. An estimated 12.9 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.

Soybean production is forecast at 558 million bushels, down 5 percent from the previous year. The yield is forecast at 58.0 bushels per acre, 0.5 bushels lower than 2022. Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 9.70 million acres with 9.62 million acres to be harvested.

Oat production for grain is forecast at 3.15 million bushels, down 2 percent from the previous year. The expected yield is 70.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the July forecast but down 10.0 bushels from 2022. Oat planted acreage is estimated at 185,000 acres with 45,000 acres to be harvested for grain.

Production of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures for hay is forecast at 2.63 million tons, down 3 percent from the previous year.

Yield is expected to average 3.60 tons per acre, down 0.10 ton per acre from last year. Production of other hay is forecast at 672,000 tons, down 29 percent from last year. Yield for other hay is expected to average 2.10 tons per acre, up 0.10 ton per acre from last year.

The forecasts in this report are based on August 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time. The next crop production forecasts, based on conditions as of September 1, will be released on September 12.