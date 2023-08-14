Hancock County Board of Supervisors (LIVE) 8/14/23

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s budget for FY2023-2024

Consider Resolution Approval of Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget Amendment #1

9:25 a.m. Jacob Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss quote for lights for LEC and/or Courthouse

9:35 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider

payroll changes, consider Temporary Road Closing Resolution

9:45 a.m. Jill Kramer, Hancock County Economic Development and Chris Diggins, North Iowa Area

Council of Governments (NIACOG), re: discuss possible urban revitalization plan for Hancock

County

10:00 a.m. Consider pay estimates no. 7 and 8 for HVAC System Upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems

Co.

10:05 a.m. Michelle Eisenman, drainage