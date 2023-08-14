Worth County Supervisors (LIVE) 8/14/23
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Fireworks Permit
12. Water System Improvement Project
13. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
14. WINN-WORTH BETCO
15. EMS Continued Discussion
16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
17. Department Head Discussion
18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203A N 1st AVE West, Lake Mills – October 9 – 11:30 A.M.
b. DD #34 Landowner Meeting – Magistrate Room – August 14 – 9:30 A.M.
c. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25
d. Rural Economic Development Summit – Mason City Arena – August 17 – 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.
e. ISAC Annual Conference – Des Moines – August 23-25
f. DD #14 Engineer’s Report – Receive and set hearing date – August 28