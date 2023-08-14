Worth County Supervisors (LIVE) 8/14/23

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Fireworks Permit

12. Water System Improvement Project

13. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

14. WINN-WORTH BETCO

15. EMS Continued Discussion

16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

17. Department Head Discussion

18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203A N 1st AVE West, Lake Mills – October 9 – 11:30 A.M.

b. DD #34 Landowner Meeting – Magistrate Room – August 14 – 9:30 A.M.

c. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25

d. Rural Economic Development Summit – Mason City Arena – August 17 – 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

e. ISAC Annual Conference – Des Moines – August 23-25

f. DD #14 Engineer’s Report – Receive and set hearing date – August 28