Norma Kay (Roose) Griewe, died peacefully in her sleep on July 8, 2023, in her home in South Pines, North Carolina. She was born January 27, 1936, in Sac City, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Larry on April 18, 2021. Her services will be held on August 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at the Andrews Funeral Homes-Klemme Chapel, 528 East Main Street, Klemme, IA. She and Larry will be interred near Larry’s parents in the Ell Township cemetery-Klemme, following the service and a luncheon will take place following.

Norma is survived by a sister Deborah Roose and a brother Marvin Roose, his wife Mary along with their two children Jennifer and Melissa and their children Ways and Emma. Also, she is survived by her daughter Ann, her husband Bob Hilleman along with their daughter and son in law Holly and Logan Arpino. Norma is also survived by son Greg, his wife Leslie and their son William and his fiancé’ Shannon.

Norma grew up in Sac City, Iowa where her father was an apple orchard owner, beekeeper and farmer. Her mother was a stay-at-home mom who sold apples and honey from their orchard. Norma graduated from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa, in 1958 with a teaching certification in Elementary Education. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She married Larry on June 15, 1958 (his birthday), just days after graduation. Over 300 people attended the wedding. She taught elementary school for one year, at which time her son Greg was born on June 28, 1959. Her daughter Ann was born February 27, 1962.

Norma joined PEO, an organization for women who support education for women. She learned how to play bridge and played in several groups. Bother she and Larry were active in many church activities.

After a few years of raising their children in Sac City, they purchased in 1962 a small motel, The Four Winds, Grinnell, Iowa. They owned and ran this motel for 24 years at which time they sold it in 1986 and purchased The Dream Motel in Fairfield, Iowa. They later sold this motel and moved back to Sac City, Iowa where they lived for several years. In their later years they moved to Southern Pines, NC to be closer to their son Greg and his family. Here they were able to see their grandson William grow up and their daughter and granddaughter Ann and Holly came to visit frequently.

Norma enjoyed her family, her friends and her church. Many early vacations were spent driving around the United States while their children were growing up. Later, Grag and Leslie took both Norma and Larry on several cruises to Europe.

The family would like to thank all the friends who reached out to her over the past years. A special thanks to Pastor David Helms, her pastor from The First Baptist Church in Southern Pines.