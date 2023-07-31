Kristi Michelle Hovenga, age 51 of Forest City, died on Friday, July 28, 2023 unexpectedly at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, August 3, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 18508 E Hwy 9, Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the First Baptist Church.

Private family burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Forest City YMCA.