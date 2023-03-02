Richard Sentenced on Possession Charges

Dajon Richard of Hampton, Iowa, pled guilty to “Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on October 6th, 2022.

Richard was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail, a criminal fine of $430.00, applicable surcharges and court costs. Gutierrez must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.