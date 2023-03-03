Wright County Board Approves Road Work Resolution

The Wright County Board of Supervisors have moved forward with a resolution that will aid the county secondary roads department in times when roads may be in need of repair from spring thaw.

Wright County Board Chairman Karl Helgavold outlined the measure.

Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons is trying avoid some roads getting torn up from being too soft from spring thaw or needing gravel resurfacing during a time when new gravel would simply be pushed aside during snow plowing.

Clemons’ department did have other work that was done according to Helgavold.

Road work will continue where necessary in Wright County.