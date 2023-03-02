Secretary Pate Urges Voters to Respond Quickly to Change of Address Notices

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces the annual National Change of Address process to maintain the accuracy of Iowa’s voter registration records is underway. Notices are being mailed to 90,948 registered voters in Iowa who have filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service during the past 12 months.

Voters that receive these cards should follow the instructions on the return postcard to verify or correct their voting address and return it to their county auditor’s office as soon as possible. Postage is prepaid.

The mailing is being conducted at the direction of Secretary Pate to ensure full compliance with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, which requires periodic contact with voters to ensure the most accurate information is on file.

Data indicates 38,804 registered voters moved within their county during the past year. 52,144 moved outside their county, but still within the State of Iowa.

For additional information, contact your County Auditor’s Office.