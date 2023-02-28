Worth County Board Votes to ;

The Worth County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation of the Engineer’s Report on annexation of lands in Drainage District 32 and 72. According to Jacob Hagen with Bolton and Menk Engineering Firm who did the study, the reclassification of the districts is long overdue.

The Supervisors Room was filled to capacity with residents in the districts who wanted to learn why the county was taking these actions.

Hagen explained that several parcels were found to not be paying into drainage systems that they were using.

The reason for holding both the reclassification and the annexation meetings together on both of the districts is because of how they are tied together according to Hagen.

The board heard from several concerned residents in the two district who were concerned about extra costs and increased drainage levies. The board will hold another meeting at 9:30am on March 20th to address lingering concerns.