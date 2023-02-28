River Flood Warning RIVER FLOOD WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Worth County IA
Forest City Hires Engineering Firm on Golf Course Bridge

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor21 mins agoLast Updated: February 24, 2023

The Forest City Council has begun the process of examining the golf course bridge on Hole 11 of the Bear Creek Golf Course. The city contracted with WHKS & Company for engineering services on the bridge. The agreement before the council called for replacement and repairs but Forest City Ron Holland believed the city would contract out for replacement.

The bridge may be sitting on ground that may have undergone changes according to Holland.

The contract calls for services to be billed hourly not to exceed $2,500 per hour.

It is hoped that work can be completed on the bridge before the golf season begins on the course.

 

