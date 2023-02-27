Clark Sentenced on Assault Charges

Darien Clark of Forest City pled guilty to two counts of “Assault Causing Mental Illness,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department.

Clark was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all but 30 days suspended for Count 1; and 365 days in jail, all but 30 days suspended for Count 2; sentences shall be served consecutively. Clark was ordered to pay a $430.00 criminal fine, for each count, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Clark will be placed on probation supervision for two years, under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services; Clark must complete a sex offender treatment program.