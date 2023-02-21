Wright County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

(Click the link above to go live to the Wright County Board of Supervisors meeting).

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to first hear from Mickie Shubin with CFR who will give their annual report. The board may act to officially receive the report.

The board will then review and act on the Problem Gambling Awareness Proclamation for March 2023. The month has been set aside as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

At 9:30 a.m., William Higgins with Roeslein Alternative Energy will give an update to board on gathering lines project inside county roads right of way.

The board is expected to review and approve the appointment of Sierra Selvidge as a Civil Process Server in the Jail Department.

Finally, the supervisors will review and act on the Opioid Participation Package in joining Iowa’s participation in the following Settlements: Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.