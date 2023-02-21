Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Worth County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85269222722?pwd=RkF0Yk5XRWs4SjBNUUZmaE4veUF6UT09

(Click the link above to go to the Worth County Board of Supervisors meeting live).

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday at 8:30am to discuss one item on the agenda. They will gather information regarding repairs in Drainage District #6. The board may discuss what actions to take next such as hiring an engineer to assess the situation and report back to the board.

