HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Top of Iowa EAST/WEST All-Conference Teams
WEST
1st Team
Addy Lamb Belmond-Klemme So.
Audi Crooks Bishop Garrigan Sr.
Molly Joyce Bishop Garrigan Sr.
Emma Anderson Forest City Jr.
Taylor Vanek Lake Mills Jr.
Naomi Jones North Union Jr.
Mallory Leerar West Hancock Jr.
2nd Team
Abbie Capesius Bishop Garrigan Jr.
Colette Loges Forest City So.
Gretta Gouge GHV Jr.
Josie Helgeson Lake Mills Sr.
Miriam Beenken North Iowa Jr.
Libby Stevens North Union Jr.
Shelby Goepel West Hancock Sr.
Honorable Mention
Allison Barrus Belmond-Klemme Sr.
Zoe Montag Bishop Garrigan So.
Nadia Kaiser Eagle Grove Jr.
Jaden Jerome Forest City Jr.
Jenna Pringnitz GHV Jr.
Ella Stene Lake Mills Sr.
Ashlyn Bechler North Iowa So.
Olivia Von Bank North Union Sr.
Maddie Bruggeman West Hancock Sr.
Player of the Year: Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan
Coach of the Year: Brandon Schwab, Bishop Garrigan
EAST
1st Team
Kaci Crum Central Springs So.
Chloe Costello Northwood-Kensett Jr.
Claudia Aschenbrenner Osage Sr.
Samantha Brandau Osage Sr.
Madison Hillman St. Ansgar Sr.
Emma Martinek West Fork Sr.
Leah Weaver West Fork So.
2nd Team
Aubrey Hoeft Central Springs Jr.
Kadence Huck Nashua-Plainfield So.
Sami Kruckenberg Newman Catholic Fr.
Morgan Wallin Northwood-Kensett Jr.
Jacey Johnston Osage Fr.
Addison Tabbert St. Ansgar Sr.
Rylie Akins West Fork Sr.
Ellie Weaver West Fork Sr.
Honorable Mention
Abby Pate Central Springs Sr.
Kendall Bailey-Pint Nashua-Plainfield Sr.
Liz Kruckenberg Newman Catholic Jr.
Kaycee Wiebke North Butler Jr.
Madalynn Hanson Northwood-Kensett Jr.
Rylie Tabbert Osage Jr.
Loren Fierova Rockford Sr.
Aspen Falk St. Ansgar Jr.
Keelee Sheriff West Fork Sr.
Player of the Year: Emma Martinek, West Fork
Coach of the Year: Rodney Huber, West Fork