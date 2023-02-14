Search Begins for Iowa’s Best Burger Contest

Iowa’s beef producers are asking their fellow Iowans to help find Iowa’s Best Burger in 2023. In this year’s quest, the Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) are encouraging you to nominate your favorite burger, whether it’s gourmet or down-home style.

“We are looking for the best burger served in an Iowa restaurant,” said Kylie Peterson, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Iowa Beef Industry Council. “Although burgers are often standard fare, we know from experience that the winners of this contest are well-above standard, and serve outstanding burgers. Finding these great burgers depends on Iowans choosing their favorite, and nominating them.”

This is the fourteenth year the two groups are holding the annual Iowa’s Best Burger contest, which officially kicks off on February 13, 2023. During the first phase of the contest, Iowans are encouraged to nominate their favorite burger before March 13, 2023.

Peterson noted that restaurants are a valuable partner to the beef industry. “They do a tremendous job preparing and serving our beef products in delicious and creative ways. This contest is not only a great way to celebrate the high-quality products that Iowa’s beef farmers produce, but draws business to participating restaurants and their communities.”

To qualify to be named as Iowa’s Best Burger, the burger must be a 100% real beef patty and served on a bun or bread product. The more nominations a restaurant receives, the better the chances are for that burger to make it on the “Top Ten” list announced Monday, March 20 on WHO Radio’s “The Big Show”. Finalists will receive a certificate and be eligible for the secret taste-test of contest judges. The 2023 Best Burger in Iowa will be announced on May 1, 2023, with the kick-off of May Beef Month in Iowa.

Details about the contest, rules, and the voting form are available on the Iowa Beef Industry Council website, www.iabeef.org. Burger lovers can also find a link to the online nomination form at the Iowa Beef Council Facebook page. Photos of your favorite burger can be shared socially using #IABestBurger. The nomination period will close at 5 p.m. on March 13, 2023.

Restaurants can download a digital toolkit including promotional materials for the contest from IBIC’s website at www.iabeef.org to promote the contest to their customers. The promotional materials can be used in the restaurants, online, or on social media.