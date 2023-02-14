Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: District Scores from 2/13/23

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal44 mins agoLast Updated: February 14, 2023

CLASS 2A

Sumner-Fredericksburg 73 Forest City 65 

SF advances to play Lake Mills on Thursday. 

East Sac County 62 Eagle Grove 58

Dike-New Hartford 68 Belmond-Klemme 42

CLASS 1A

Bishop Garrigan 80 West Bend-Mallard 71

#10 Newman Catholic 79 North Iowa 54

North Union 83 Northwood-Kensett 46

West Hancock 71 Central Springs 42 

WH Advances to play South Hamilton on Thursday. 

North Butler 49 Saint Ansgar 35

Nashua-Plainfield 80 Waterloo Christian 63

West Fork 58 St. Eds 45

