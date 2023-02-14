Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: District Scores from 2/13/23
CLASS 2A
Sumner-Fredericksburg 73 Forest City 65
SF advances to play Lake Mills on Thursday.
East Sac County 62 Eagle Grove 58
Dike-New Hartford 68 Belmond-Klemme 42
CLASS 1A
Bishop Garrigan 80 West Bend-Mallard 71
#10 Newman Catholic 79 North Iowa 54
North Union 83 Northwood-Kensett 46
West Hancock 71 Central Springs 42
WH Advances to play South Hamilton on Thursday.
North Butler 49 Saint Ansgar 35
Nashua-Plainfield 80 Waterloo Christian 63
West Fork 58 St. Eds 45