Carter Sentenced on Registration Charges
Alexzander Carter of Leland pled guilty to “Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – first offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2022. Carter was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all but seven days in jail are suspended. Carter was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended. Carter shall register with the sheriff for the SOR and pay the civil penalty of $260, and was ordered to be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for two years.