HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: West Hancock, Lake Mills, Forest City and GHV send 19 to state
Lake Mills
#10 Lucas Oldenkamp (106) 43-2 vs. #23 Evan Jagodxinske of Kingsley Pierson 24-17
#22 Geraldo Vazquez (113) 27-15 vs. #11 Gavin Kiger of Logan Magnolia 35-11
#8 Hayden Helgeson (120) vs. BYE
#16 Steve Brandenburg (132) 31-4 vs. #17 Sam Myer of Fort Dodge St. Eds 25-11
#10 Cody Cox (145) 13-4 vs. #23 Cale Seydel of West Branch 24-14
#7 Wyatt Hanna (220) vs. BYE
West Hancock
#3 120 – Teague Smith 45-1 vs. BYE
#23 126 – Jacob Larson 29-16 vs. #10 Sawyer Callahan of BGM Brooklyn 31-7
#1 152 – Kellen Smith vs. BYE
#7 182- Creighton Kelly vs. BYE
#4 195- Kale Zuehl vs. BYE
#17 220 – David Smith 40-11 vs. #16 Caden Forristall Riviserside Oakdale 23-12
Forest City
#23 132 – Gavin Grunhovd vs. #10 MaCael Bear of South Tama County
#9 145 – Alex Beaty vs. #24 Jacob Youngbear South Tama 23-23
#4 170 – Kellen Moore vs. BYE
GHV
#14 152- Lucas Kral 39-4 vs. #19 Jesse Grimes North Fayette Valley 34-10
#16 170 – Michael Ohotto 36-7 vs. #17 Jayden Dickerson of Shenandoah 42-10
#21 182 – Parker Moritz 33-10 vs. #12 Kyler Ricard of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 18-3