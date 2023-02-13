Wright County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

(Click the link above to go live to the Wright County Board of Supervisors meeting).

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will first hear from representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions. Bill Sullivan, Summit Carbon Safety update and Rod Dylan, Director of Regulatory Compliance will meet with the board. Those who would like to speak during the public input segment can call (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 465 435 965.

Adam Clemons, County Engineer will ask the board to consider a 28E Cooperative Agreement for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Project. He will also ask the board to consider Resolution 2023-13 In Support of the Joint RAISE Grant Agreement & Letter of Support for the 2023 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Project

Clemons will also give a secondary road update.