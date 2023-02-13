Sports

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 2A and 3A Regional Scores

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal4 mins agoLast Updated: February 13, 2023

CLASS 3A

REGION 4

Forest City 66 Iowa Falls-Alden 44

#13 Clear Lake 79 Saydel 39

Forest City plays at Clear Lake on Wednesday.

#3 West Marshall 69 Greene County 24

Roland-Story 43 Nevada 35

Roland-Story plays at West Marshall Wednesday.

Region 1

GHV 61 CGD 39

#1 Estherville Lincoln Central 71 Eagle Grove 12

GHV plays at ELC on Wednesday.

Algona 71 Southeast Valley 49

Cherokee Washington 67 OABCIG 44

Cherokee Washington plays at Algona on Wednesday.

CLASS 2A

Region 2

Belmond-Klemme 51 Lake Mills 50

Belmond-Klemme goes to South Central on Wednesday.

Emmetsburg 52 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38

Emmetsburg goes to Sibley-Ocheyedean on Wednesday.

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal4 mins agoLast Updated: February 13, 2023
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button