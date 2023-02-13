Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 2A and 3A Regional Scores
CLASS 3A
REGION 4
Forest City 66 Iowa Falls-Alden 44
#13 Clear Lake 79 Saydel 39
Forest City plays at Clear Lake on Wednesday.
#3 West Marshall 69 Greene County 24
Roland-Story 43 Nevada 35
Roland-Story plays at West Marshall Wednesday.
Region 1
GHV 61 CGD 39
#1 Estherville Lincoln Central 71 Eagle Grove 12
GHV plays at ELC on Wednesday.
Algona 71 Southeast Valley 49
Cherokee Washington 67 OABCIG 44
Cherokee Washington plays at Algona on Wednesday.
CLASS 2A
Region 2
Belmond-Klemme 51 Lake Mills 50
Belmond-Klemme goes to South Central on Wednesday.
Emmetsburg 52 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38
Emmetsburg goes to Sibley-Ocheyedean on Wednesday.