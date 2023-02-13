Winnebago Board to Discuss Rural Recycling

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday at 9am. The meeting will be carried live on kiow.com. The board will meet to discuss secondary road matters with Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. He will give an update on the current state of the roads and any upcoming projects slated to begin soon.

Meinders will once again review the five-year program he has laid out for secondary road work in the county. He has forecasted that roads will be the emphasis of the program and that four timber bridges remain to be replaced. Due to budget constraints, those bridges which are fully functional are getting pushed back.

The board will discuss new opioid settlements which were won by the state. Previous settlements were distributed through all of the counties who signed onto the case by the state. Now the board must look at these new settlements and discuss what steps are to be taken next.

The supervisors will discuss rural recycling once again. Last week, the board had agreed to explore having a single drop off location, likely Thompson, where rural residents can take their recycling. The idea of a shed with windows for specific recyclables was discussed.