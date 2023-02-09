Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: 11th Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
CLASS 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Algona Bishop Garrigan
|
20-1
|
1
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
18-2
|
2
|
3
|
North Linn
|
19-1
|
3
|
4
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
20-1
|
4
|
5
|
West Fork
|
21-0
|
6
|
6
|
Westwood
|
19-1
|
5
|
7
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
15-6
|
7
|
8
|
Winfield-Mount Union
|
19-1
|
8
|
9
|
Woodbine
|
20-2
|
10
|
10
|
Central Elkader
|
19-2
|
9
|
11
|
Riceville
|
21-1
|
12
|
12
|
AGWSR
|
19-1
|
13
|
13
|
North Mahaska
|
17-3
|
11
|
14
|
Martensdale-St. Marys
|
17-4
|
15
|
15
|
Kingsley-Pierson
|
16-4
|
NR
Dropped Out: Exira-EHK (14)
CLASS 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
19-1
|
1
|
2
|
Central Lyon
|
19-0
|
2
|
3
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
21-0
|
4
|
4
|
Sibley-Ocheyedan
|
18-3
|
3
|
5
|
Iowa City Regina
|
18-4
|
6
|
6
|
Cascade
|
18-2
|
5
|
7
|
Treynor
|
19-2
|
10
|
8
|
Pocahontas Area
|
17-3
|
8
|
9
|
Panorama
|
19-2
|
7
|
10
|
Hinton
|
18-3
|
11
|
11
|
Underwood
|
17-4
|
9
|
12
|
Mediapolis
|
18-3
|
12
|
13
|
Nodaway Valley
|
17-4
|
NR
|
14
|
Sioux Central
|
15-6
|
14
|
15
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
17-4
|
15
Dropped Out: South Hamilton (13)
CLASS 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Estherville Lincoln Central
|
20-0
|
1
|
2
|
Solon
|
19-2
|
2
|
3
|
West Marshall
|
20-1
|
4
|
4
|
Benton Community
|
18-3
|
3
|
5
|
Des Moines Christian
|
18-3
|
5
|
6
|
Grinnell
|
15-6
|
8
|
7
|
Sioux Center
|
15-5
|
6
|
8
|
Dubuque Wahlert
|
15-6
|
9
|
9
|
Osage
|
19-2
|
7
|
10
|
Vinton-Shellsburg
|
15-7
|
11
|
11
|
Mount Vernon
|
14-7
|
12
|
12
|
Unity Christian
|
16-5
|
10
|
13
|
Clear Lake
|
19-2
|
13
|
14
|
Atlantic
|
17-4
|
15
|
15
|
West Lyon
|
16-5
|
NR
|
|
|
|
Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (14)
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
17-3
|
1
|
2
|
North Polk
|
18-2
|
2
|
3
|
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
|
18-2
|
3
|
4
|
Ballard
|
15-3
|
4
|
5
|
Decorah
|
18-2
|
5
|
6
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
13-7
|
6
|
7
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
15-4
|
7
|
8
|
Pella
|
16-4
|
8
|
9
|
Lewis Central
|
14-4
|
10
|
10
|
Central DeWitt
|
14-6
|
11
|
11
|
North Scott
|
10-9
|
14
|
12
|
Spencer
|
15-4
|
12
|
13
|
Carlisle
|
14-6
|
9
|
14
|
Mason City
|
12-6
|
15
|
15
|
Indianola
|
9-11
|
13
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Pleasant Valley
|
20-0
|
1
|
2
|
Johnston
|
19-1
|
2
|
3
|
Waterloo West
|
19-1
|
3
|
4
|
Dowling Catholic
|
15-4
|
4
|
5
|
Davenport North
|
18-2
|
5
|
6
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
14-6
|
6
|
7
|
Southeast Polk
|
13-6
|
9
|
8
|
Cedar Falls
|
13-6
|
8
|
9
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
12-8
|
7
|
10
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
13-6
|
10
|
11
|
Linn-Mar
|
13-7
|
11
|
12
|
Ankeny
|
11-9
|
13
|
13
|
Iowa City West
|
14-6
|
12
|
14
|
Des Moines North
|
17-3
|
15
|
15
|
Sioux City East
|
15-4
|
14
Dropped Out: none