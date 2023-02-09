Sports

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: 11th Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal57 mins agoLast Updated: February 9, 2023
CLASS 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Algona Bishop Garrigan
20-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
18-2
2
3
North Linn
19-1
3
4
Remsen St. Mary’s
20-1
4
5
West Fork
21-0
6
6
Westwood
19-1
5
7
Council Bluffs St. Albert
15-6
7
8
Winfield-Mount Union
19-1
8
9
Woodbine
20-2
10
10
Central Elkader
19-2
9
11
Riceville
21-1
12
12
AGWSR
19-1
13
13
North Mahaska
17-3
11
14
Martensdale-St. Marys
17-4
15
15
Kingsley-Pierson
16-4
NR
 
Dropped Out: Exira-EHK (14)                                                    
 
CLASS 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
19-1
1
2
Central Lyon
19-0
2
3
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
21-0
4
4
Sibley-Ocheyedan
18-3
3
5
Iowa City Regina
18-4
6
6
Cascade
18-2
5
7
Treynor
19-2
10
8
Pocahontas Area
17-3
8
9
Panorama
19-2
7
10
Hinton
18-3
11
11
Underwood
17-4
9
12
Mediapolis
18-3
12
13
Nodaway Valley
17-4
NR
14
Sioux Central
15-6
14
15
Aplington-Parkersburg
17-4
15
 
Dropped Out: South Hamilton (13)
 
 
CLASS 3A
School
Record
LW
1
Estherville Lincoln Central
20-0
1
2
Solon
19-2
2
3
West Marshall
20-1
4
4
Benton Community
18-3
3
5
Des Moines Christian
18-3
5
6
Grinnell
15-6
8
7
Sioux Center
15-5
6
8
Dubuque Wahlert
15-6
9
9
Osage
19-2
7
10
Vinton-Shellsburg
15-7
11
11
Mount Vernon
14-7
12
12
Unity Christian
16-5
10
13
Clear Lake
19-2
13
14
Atlantic
17-4
15
15
West Lyon
16-5
NR

Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (14)
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Dallas Center-Grimes
17-3
1
2
North Polk
18-2
2
3
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
18-2
3
4
Ballard
15-3
4
5
Decorah
18-2
5
6
Cedar Rapids Xavier
13-7
6
7
Clear Creek-Amana
15-4
7
8
Pella
16-4
8
9
Lewis Central
14-4
10
10
Central DeWitt
14-6
11
11
North Scott
10-9
14
12
Spencer
15-4
12
13
Carlisle
14-6
9
14
Mason City
12-6
15
15
Indianola
9-11
13
 
Dropped Out: None
 
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Pleasant Valley
20-0
1
2
Johnston
19-1
2
3
Waterloo West
19-1
3
4
Dowling Catholic
15-4
4
5
Davenport North
18-2
5
6
Ankeny Centennial
14-6
6
7
Southeast Polk
13-6
9
8
Cedar Falls
13-6
8
9
West Des Moines Valley
12-8
7
10
Iowa City Liberty
13-6
10
11
Linn-Mar
13-7
11
12
Ankeny
11-9
13
13
Iowa City West
14-6
12
14
Des Moines North
17-3
15
15
Sioux City East
15-4
14
 
Dropped Out: none
Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal57 mins agoLast Updated: February 9, 2023
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button