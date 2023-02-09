Winnebago Board Considers 28E Agreement with Hancock County

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors considered an amended agreement between the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Hancock County currently houses their inmates in the Winnebago County Jail.

There were some minor changes in housing fees according to Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly.

Hancock County utilizes the Winnebago County Jail for several reasons, not the least of which is location. The jail is a short distance to the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner. Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes was very appreciative of the work done to get the agreement finalized.

Supervisor Terry Durby thought that the agreement was beneficial for both counties.

The agreement reassures that both county Sheriff’s Offices can work cooperatively without a loss in manpower according to Gerdes.

The Winnebago County Supervisors unanimously approved the new agreement.