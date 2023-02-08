North Iowa Schools Plan for Sufficient Teacher Numbers

North Iowa Schools, along with virtually every school district in the area, continually concern themselves with making sure they have enough teachers to handle the student load for the year. Now with the passage of Student Savings Accounts which allow for parents to send their children to private institutions, the need for more teachers and retaining the ones districts have, is vital.

North Iowa Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson is thankful for the great staff that he has but says his district must be prepared for the future.

Those who would be interested in teaching have several ways to find out about openings in the area.

There is a teaching shortage across the area and the state as well. The situation may become worse as teachers retire or leave the profession and class sizes continue to grow.