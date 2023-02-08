Forest City Council Addresses Municipal Violation Fines

The Forest City Council addressed in its most recent meeting the current fines attached to municipal violations. Presently, Animals at Large, Improper disposal of solid waste, open burning, prohibited materials disposal, debris on the street, dumping snow on the streets, storing junk and junked vehicles, and prohibited nuisances are subject to $25 fines.

City Attorney Steve Bakke addressed the issue by citing examples using Police Chief Tom Montgomery and Streets and Sanitation Director Andrew Faber. He thought that the violations should be broken up to designate for more serious violations. Each should be given three levels of higher fines from first time to third time violation levels.

Mayor Ron Holland wanted to make sure the determination of fines was not solely upon specific city officials.

Councilman Brad Buffington explained that the current level of $25 actually works in favor of the residents and businesses of the city at times. He expressed his favor of having tiered fines and separating violations according to severity.

Bakke explained that the city should weigh each municipal violation individually based on their severity making sure the fine fits the crime.

The city council will begin the process of reviewing these fines before setting them in ordinances.