Feenstra Responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement after President Biden delivered his State of the Union address to the U.S. Congress and the American people:

“Tonight, President Biden ignored the destructive consequences of his liberal agenda and doubled down on his failed policies. Under his purview, our national debt stands at a record $31 trillion, our families are paying more for gas and groceries, our farmers are suffering from high input costs, millions of illegal immigrants have crossed our border, and our energy reserves are depleted.

I am also disappointed that he failed to mention China’s reckless purchase of American farmland and Mexico’s assault on Iowa corn growers. These are issues critical to rural America that require serious solutions and steady leadership – of which the Biden Administration lacks both.

The President’s failed record speaks volumes about his weak leadership and complete disregard for rural America. I urge him to abandon his radical agenda and work with Republicans to deliver real results for the American people and rural Iowa.”