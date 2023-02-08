Ernst: Under President Biden, the State of Our Union is More Expensive and Less Safe

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chair of the Republican Policy Committee, released the following statement tonight upon the conclusion of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:

“Halfway through the Biden administration and everyday goods are too costly, the border crisis is out of control, and the fentanyl epidemic is devastating our communities. At the hands of big government, middle-class families, small businesses, and hardworking Iowans are suffering. I believe the majority of Americans will agree: under President Biden, the state of our union is more expensive and less safe.

“In stark contrast, Republicans are fighting to cut wasteful spending, secure the Southern border, and regain American leadership on the world stage. As Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, I’m working on commonsense solutions to empower entrepreneurs, create opportunity, and get Washington out of the way. Most importantly, Republicans are working to revive the American Dream, driven by freedom, economic prosperity, and individual liberty for all.”