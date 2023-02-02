Wind Chill Advisory WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Ernst Named Ranking Member of Senate Small Business Committee

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: February 2, 2023

 U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today was named the Ranking Member, or the top Republican, of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

“I’m honored by the confidence my colleagues have placed in me to help lead this important committee,” said Ranking Member Ernst. “Over the last three years, Mainstreet USA has faced some of the toughest challenges in our lifetime. As Ranking Member, I will bring the voices of Iowa’s entrepreneurs to the table and work with my colleagues to get Washington off their backs and allow our small businesses to thrive.”

 Ranking Member Ernst also welcomed the seven Republican returning members Senators Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), John Kennedy (R-La.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), and new committee member Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.).

 Ernst will continue to serve on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, and the Senate Armed Services Committee, in addition to serving as chair of the Republican Policy Committee.

