Feenstra Supports Resolution Denouncing Socialism

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, a resolution condemning socialism and opposing its implementation in the United States of America.

“Socialism is a failed philosophy that threatens the American Dream and jeopardizes American exceptionalism,” said Rep. Feenstra. “In Iowa, we value hard work, and we are proud of our contributions to the American economy and global food security. Socialism has no place in the United States, and I will always defend rural Iowa from the Democrats’ radical, socialist agenda.”