Wind Chill Advisory WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
NewsPolitics & Government

Feenstra Supports Resolution Denouncing Socialism

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor9 hours agoLast Updated: February 2, 2023

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, a resolution condemning socialism and opposing its implementation in the United States of America.

“Socialism is a failed philosophy that threatens the American Dream and jeopardizes American exceptionalism,” said Rep. Feenstra. “In Iowa, we value hard work, and we are proud of our contributions to the American economy and global food security. Socialism has no place in the United States, and I will always defend rural Iowa from the Democrats’ radical, socialist agenda.”

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor9 hours agoLast Updated: February 2, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button