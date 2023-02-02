HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: (VIDEO) North Central Trailblazer Semifinalist Mariah Michel

Mariah Michel is off to the semifinals in the first-ever girls’ traditional state tournament in Coralville. Michel – seeded fourth – won her first match by fall in 1:57 over Taylor Cavanh of Iowa City, Liberty. He then beat Fort Madison’s Hailey Kemper, the 13th-seeded wrestler, to reach the quarterfinals. She handled Ames’ Greta Goodman in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals tomorrow, Michel will get one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in the tournament in Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest). The freshman has been incredible this year and is 44-0 going into tomorrow’s semifinal.

See if the Saint Ansgar sophomore can make a statement tomorrow at 9:00 AM live at KIOW.com.