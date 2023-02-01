Hancock County Explores Another Bond on a $2+ Million Concrete Road Improvement Southwest of Britt

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis presented the Hancock County Board of Supervisors his engineer’s report proposing a new eight-inch concrete road on 220th Street from Hill Avenue to Iowa Avenue just southwest of Britt. Purvis explains his engineer’s report.

click audio file below of Jeremy Purvis

The existing roadway is a Class A rock road that has regular maintenance. No current study has been documented as to the traffic count on the one mile gravel stretch.

According to Purvis, who drafted Exhibit B, the project is estimated to cost over $2 million in 2024.

click audio file below of Jeremy Purvis

A petition for establishment of a secondary road assessment district (EXHIBIT A) was filed in September of 2022 by Doug Studer, with landowners Doug and Don Verbrugge signing days later in support of the project.

According to Exhibit C of the Engineers Report, taxpayers in Hancock County could be responsible for 50 percent of the estimated $2,050,00. The other 50 percent would then be divided up between the assessed landowners – Doug Studer 36.3%, Doug Verbrugge 6.6%, Don Verbrugge 3.4%, with the remaining 3.7% to be paid by Deanna Kimmel and Jenness Kennedy (who have not signed the petition in favor of the proposed project).

Purvis says if the project were to move forward the county would have to bond, so there would be additional bonding fees plus interest.

click audio file below of Jeremy Purvis

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 27th at 10am in the Hancock County Board of Supervisors Chambers. All public is invited to attend to learn more and voice any concerns regarding this project. For the full engineer’s report, click here: Enginer Report – 220th Street from Hill Ave to Iowa Ave