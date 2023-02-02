Kanawha Looks to Expand its Community Room

The Kanawha Community Room serves a number of purposes. It also is a little small for some of the activities it hosts according to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek.

The city council began to explore some options on creating more space in the room. Currently, the head librarian stores library materials in the room, but Sobek says the room needs to be more functional.

The council, city officials, and the library will explore more options in future discussions on the issue.