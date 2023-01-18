Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.

Deep snow is likely across northern Iowa, with six-to-ten inches possible in Sheldon, as much as nine inches in Algona, and up to eight in Mason City and Decorah.

Donavon says conditions will gradually improve on Thursday.

Keep tabs on Iowa’s road conditions with the DOT’s website: 511ia.org.