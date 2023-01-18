HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Regional Dual sites announced
With the elimination of sectionals, the Iowa High School Athletic Association needed a new way to determine sites and teams for regional wrestling duals. The new plan was in place months ago and used the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association rankings. The rankings released on January 16th will be used to determine host sites, while the rankings that will be released on January 23rd will determine the schools that will wrestle. The top eight teams in each class from the rankings on January 16th are below, and those schools will host. The other 16 schools ranked 9-24 in next Monday’s rankings will be distributed to the eight host schools for regionals scheduled for January 31st at 6:00 PM.
CLASS 3A
Southeast Polk
Bettendorf
Waverly-Shell Rock
Ankeny
Linn-Mar, Marion
Ankeny Centennial
Valley, West Des Moines
Johnston
CLASS 2A
Osage
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
West Delaware
Mount Vernon
Creston
Webster City
Humboldt
Williamsburg
CLASS 1A
Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Wilton
Alburnett
Nashua-Plainfield
Lisbon
Logan-Magnolia
Emmetsburg
Woodbury Central
The following schools ranked 9-24 are in a position to make regional duals, though they will need to hold their place in next Monday’s final rankings to qualify.
CLASS 1A
9 Woodbury Central
10 MFL MarMac
11 Lake Mills
12 West Sioux
13 Hinton
14 West Hancock
15 West Monona-Whiting
16 Interstate 35
17 Kingsley-Pierson
18 Missouri Valley
19 Columbus Catholic
20 Belle Plaine
21 Nodaway Valley
22 Underwood
23 Pleasantville
24 Pocahontas Area
CLASS 2A
9 Crestwood
10 Notre Dame/West Burlington
11 Winterset
12 Independence
13 Hinton
14 Glenwood
15 Ballard
16 Algona
17 Atlantic
18 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
19 Albia
20 Knoxville
21 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
22 PCM
23 Dike-New Hartford
24 NH-TV
CLASS 3A
9 Fort Dodge
10 Carlisle
11 Indianola
12 Bondurant-Farrar
13 Dubuque, Hempstead
14 Pleasant Valley
15 Iowa City, City High
16 Dallas Center-Grimes
16 Dallas Center-Grimes
17 Waukee Northwest
18 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
19 North Scott, Eldridge
20 Western Dubuque
21 Norwalk
22 Fort Madison
23 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
24 Spencer