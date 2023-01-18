Winter Storm Warning WINTER STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Regional Dual sites announced

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal23 mins agoLast Updated: January 18, 2023

With the elimination of sectionals, the Iowa High School Athletic Association needed a new way to determine sites and teams for regional wrestling duals. The new plan was in place months ago and used the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association rankings. The rankings released on January 16th will be used to determine host sites, while the rankings that will be released on January 23rd will determine the schools that will wrestle. The top eight teams in each class from the rankings on January 16th are below, and those schools will host. The other 16 schools ranked 9-24 in next Monday’s rankings will be distributed to the eight host schools for regionals scheduled for January 31st at 6:00 PM.

CLASS 3A

Southeast Polk

Bettendorf

Waverly-Shell Rock

Ankeny

Linn-Mar, Marion

Ankeny Centennial

Valley, West Des Moines

Johnston

CLASS 2A

Osage

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

West Delaware

Mount Vernon

Creston

Webster City

Humboldt

Williamsburg

CLASS 1A

Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Wilton

Alburnett

Nashua-Plainfield

Lisbon

Logan-Magnolia

Emmetsburg

Woodbury Central

The following schools ranked 9-24 are in a position to make regional duals, though they will need to hold their place in next Monday’s final rankings to qualify.

CLASS 1A

 9 Woodbury Central 

10 MFL MarMac 

11 Lake Mills

 12 West Sioux

13 Hinton   

14 West Hancock 

15 West Monona-Whiting 

16 Interstate 35 

17 Kingsley-Pierson 

18 Missouri Valley

19 Columbus Catholic

20 Belle Plaine 

21 Nodaway Valley

 22 Underwood 

23 Pleasantville

24 Pocahontas Area

CLASS 2A

9 Crestwood

10 Notre Dame/West Burlington

11 Winterset

12 Independence

13 Hinton

14 Glenwood

15 Ballard

16 Algona

17 Atlantic

18 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

19 Albia

20 Knoxville

21 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

22 PCM 

23 Dike-New Hartford

24 NH-TV

CLASS 3A

9 Fort Dodge 

10 Carlisle 

11 Indianola

 12 Bondurant-Farrar 

13 Dubuque, Hempstead 

14 Pleasant Valley 

15 Iowa City, City High 

16 Interstate 35 

16 Dallas Center-Grimes 

17 Waukee Northwest 

18 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 

19 North Scott, Eldridge 

20 Western Dubuque 

 21 Norwalk 

22 Fort Madison 

23 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 

24 Spencer

Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

