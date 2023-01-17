Winter Storm Watch WINTER STORM WATCH - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Snow is Coming…Again

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: January 17, 2023

The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Storm Watch for the area in effect from noon Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. Forecasters say moderate to heavy snow accumulations are possible in the area. In some cases, one to two inch per hour rates may occur from late afternoon Wednesday thru the evening. Hazardous travel is likely during the Wednesday evening commute.

Heaviest totals over the northwest half of the state are possible which means that road conditions may quickly deteriorate. Light blowing snow may occur with wind gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour, but it is not expected to be a big impact with the storm.

Forecasters are predicting anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of snow in the area. If predictions hold true, it is expected that area cities will call for a snow emergency which will require cars and trucks need to be parked off of the roads in order to clear the snow. Check with KIOW for further details on these possible declared emergencies.

Area officials urge caution during these storms and immediately afterwards. Seventy percent of snow and ice related injuries occur in automobiles. They urge all drivers to leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

