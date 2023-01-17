Winter Storm Watch WINTER STORM WATCH - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tyrese Hunter returns to Ames tonight, ISU takes on Texas

Two contenders in the Big 12 Conference collide tonight in Hilton Coliseum when 12th-ranked Iowa State hosts number seven Texas. Both teams are 4-1 in the league race, and this will mark the return of Longhorn guard Tyrese Hunter. He was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year for the Cyclones last season before transferring to Texas.

That’s Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger who is not sure how the crowd will react to Hunter’s return.

It’s a game between two teams that expect to be in the title chase.

Otzelberger says the defense will be critical against Texas.

Delayed coverage after Forest City basketball tonight on KIOW.

