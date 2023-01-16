Testing of Israeli EMS App has Begun

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg says the State of Iowa will be testing a smart phone app that could improve emergency response times in rural Iowa.

Gregg says the system could be adapted to address the lack of ambulance services in rural Iowa.

In Jerusalem, the Hatzalah EMS app is used by 6,200 trained volunteer medics who respond on specially equipped motorcycle ambulances.

The Hatzalah model is being used in some areas of the United States, but mostly in urban areas.