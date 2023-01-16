Riley Scharper, 28 of Adel (formerly of Forest City) passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Memorial Service for Riley Scharper will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home and Crematory McCalley Chapel.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Khloe’s college fund. It is our family’s goal to keep his memory alive, please feel free to share any stories or memories you have to rileyscharper63@gmail.com.

Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale is in charge of arrangements.