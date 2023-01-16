Sports

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Results from Saturday

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal21 mins agoLast Updated: January 16, 2023

Lake Mills Duals

Lake Mills 47 ELC 20

Lake Mills 54 GHV 24

Lake Mills 54 North Union 19

Lake Mills 53 South Winn 18

Lake Mills 43 Southeast Polk 21

ELC 54 GHV 24

GHV 46 South Winn 30

North Union 48 GHV 24

Southeast Polk 55 GHV 21

Cedar Rapids J-Hawk Invite

Forest City – 10th place.

106 – Deegan Moore 6th

132 – Gavin Grunhovd 5th 

145- Alex Beaty 3rd 

170 – #4 in Class 2A Kellen Moore 1st. He beat Reece Klostermann of Alburnett in the finals #10 in Class 1A. 

220 – Colby Krustsinger 6th

 

