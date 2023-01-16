Sports
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Results from Saturday
Lake Mills Duals
Lake Mills 47 ELC 20
Lake Mills 54 GHV 24
Lake Mills 54 North Union 19
Lake Mills 53 South Winn 18
Lake Mills 43 Southeast Polk 21
ELC 54 GHV 24
GHV 46 South Winn 30
North Union 48 GHV 24
Southeast Polk 55 GHV 21
Cedar Rapids J-Hawk Invite
Forest City – 10th place.
106 – Deegan Moore 6th
132 – Gavin Grunhovd 5th
145- Alex Beaty 3rd
170 – #4 in Class 2A Kellen Moore 1st. He beat Reece Klostermann of Alburnett in the finals #10 in Class 1A.
220 – Colby Krustsinger 6th