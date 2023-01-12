Cold Weather Prompts High Water Usage in Forest City

During some of the recent cold weather that the area experienced, area residents used a higher-than-normal amount of water in Forest City. Water and Wastewater Supervisor Kevin Reicks explained in a recent city council meeting that his department is working on some of the problems.

Reicks admitted that there are still some issues that he and his department are looking into.

Reicks is asking that if anyone in the city limits is experiencing broken pipes or leaks now or in the future to contact City Hall as soon as possible.