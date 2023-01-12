AudioBusinessMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Joins a Networking Group

AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: January 11, 2023

The Garner City Council is making inroads into economic development opportunities by working with groups dedicated to the concept. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that the city council passed a resolution to join the Community Venture Network beginning the process.

Schmidt has seen some steady growth in the number of businesses and industry moving into Garner. The opportunity to join Community Venture Network gives the city an additional avenue to market themselves.

The city continues to search for other avenues to market the city to prospective business and industries.

 

 

 

 

 

