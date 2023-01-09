Kossuth County Board to Meet Concerning Carbon Pipelines

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to first hear about the current state of secondary roads including any projects, repairs, or plowing. Following that, the supervisors will get a monthly report from the Kossuth Regional Health Center.

The board will then approve an agreement with Floyd, Emmet, Butler, and Bremer Counties for Ahlers & Cooney to represent them during the Iowa Utilities Board Pipeline Permit Proceedings. The agreement will also include a waiver. This is a step by the board to give the people representation at the meeting where Carbon Solutions Inc. is seeking permission to construct a carbon sequestration pipeline through the aforementioned counties.

John Torbert of the Iowa Drainage District Association will meet with the supervisors to discuss not only the latest information regarding the pipeline project but also the latest rules and regulations in drainage matters. It may partially involve construction near right of ways and zoning issues too.