Lifeserve to Hold Blue Blood Drive

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to show their support for local law enforcement January 9-14 during the blood center’s annual Blue Blood Drive.

LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with Iowa C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) to host special blood drives across the tristate area the week of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. This Blue Blood Drive week honors law enforcement officers while providing much needed blood donations to community hospitals.

“We see firsthand how important blood donations are in our community,” said Lieutenant Brent Kock, West Des Moines Police Department. “We’re happy to partner with LifeServe to support the community blood supply and bring folks together in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation and Iowa C.O.P.S.”

The Blue Blood Drive will be held at every LifeServe Donor Center the week of January 9-14. Donors who roll up a sleeve to give the gift of life and show their support will receive a free travel coffee tumbler! For more information on hours and locations or to book your appointment, visit lifeservebloodcenter.org, click here or call 800-287-4903.

Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors, C.O.P.S. provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty as determined by Federal criteria. Iowa C.O.P.S. provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues and educates the public of the need to provide ongoing support to the law enforcement profession and its survivors. Iowa C.O.P.S. is honored to partner with LifeServe Blood Centers to help replenish Iowa’s blood supply and to bring awareness to the many benefits of blood donation.

Lifeserve thanks you for your participation in the Iowa Blue Blood Drive and encourage you to visit the new Iowa C.O.P.S. web page at; https://iowacops.org/ to view our Fallen Heroes, check out the On-Line store or to make a Donation.