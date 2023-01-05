James Harle, 83, of Kanawha, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral service for Jim Harle will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Chapel 178 Center Street West in

Britt with Pastor Lissa Kahl officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt and one hour

prior to services at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in Amsterdam Township Cemetery.

