Ardis Jane (Peterson) Swenson, age 84 of Thompson, Iowa, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 4 th St. NE in Buffalo Center, Iowa with Pastor Eric Hullstrom officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time at the church on Saturday.

Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221