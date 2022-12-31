Consider Recycling the Christmas Tree

Some north Iowa families have a tradition of taking down the Christmas tree on the last day of the year, in order to start the new year out fresh on Sunday. Horticulturist and extension educator John Fech says don’t just toss the tree to the curb but find a way to repurpose it.

If you’re crafty, trim the branches to make a fragrant sachet, wreath, or garland to enjoy in the weeks ahead. You could also cut up pieces of the evergreen to toss in a nearby lake or pond to provide a habitat for fish. Fech says mulching is another option.

Another idea is to return the tree to the great outdoors for wildlife to use as shelter. He likes to call it tree-cycling.

If mulching the entire tree is too much work, just using the needles can be an effective mulch on perennial plants, in your garden, and to keep weeds in check.