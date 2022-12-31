AudioBusinessMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Garner Kar Parts Asks for Conditional Use Permit
The Garner City Council was asked to review an application for a Conditional Use Permit by Kar Parts, Incorporated. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt stated the company is looking to add on to its services.
Representatives of Kar Parts had to take some preliminary steps before it reached the city councils agenda.
The permit has certain stipulations that Kar Parts must comply with according to Schmidt.
The city council approved the permit application.