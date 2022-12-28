Winnebago Roads Department Reflects on Eventful Blizzard

The recent blizzard created havoc on the roadways, especially among those who defied “Shelter in Place” orders from civil authorities. The Winnebago County Road Department worked diligently to try and clear what they could, but the storm was too powerful. As soon as the conditions would allow, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders stated his team got what they could cleared away.

The road department worked through the Christmas holiday weekend just to keep the roads as clear as possible. They had a little help from individuals who cleared away driveways and parking lots.

Winnebago County Supervisor Susan Smith told the department that she received high praise for their work.

County road crews continue to work on secondary roads and remove snow from county roads and highways.