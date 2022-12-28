Kanawha Considers Starting a City Website

A number of area cities now have their own website. The purpose is to alert and inform residents along with presenting their city to the world. The Kanawha City Council has discussed the issue according to Mayor Gloria Sobek.

The city is going through the budgeting process and may make a decision on going forward with the website at that time. Sobek is impressed with other nearby city sites and their functionality. She also acknowledges that it may be beneficial for Kanawha, but it all comes down to money.

The council may make a decision in their January meeting.