COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Iowa State adds Eastern Kentucky transfer

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today the addition of transfer wide receiver Jayden Higgins.

Higgins, a 6-4 215-pound playmaking receiver from Eastern Kentucky, joins the Cyclones as a junior after compiling 87 receptions for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdown receptions in two seasons for the Colonels.

The South Miami, Florida, native had a breakout sophomore season in 2022, catching 58 balls for 757 yards and ten touchdowns. The ten receiving touchdowns tied for 15th nationally in FCS as EKU finished 7-5 and ranked third nationally in passing offense.

Higgins had three multi-TD games and two 100-yard receiving games as a sophomore.

He earned All-Atlantic Sun Second-Team honors from Phil Steele.